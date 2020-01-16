Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Short Interest Update

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Internap by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Internap by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Internap by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INAP stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Internap has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.81.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Internap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

