International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 14.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 958.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after buying an additional 2,101,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after buying an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after buying an additional 741,541 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in International Paper by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of IP opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

