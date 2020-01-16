International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in International Seaways by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in International Seaways by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.