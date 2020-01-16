Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 25

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 44.92 ($0.59).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 23.71 ($0.31) on Thursday. Intu Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The firm has a market cap of $324.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

