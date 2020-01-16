Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISRG stock opened at $597.24 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

