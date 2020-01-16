Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.
IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,825,000 after buying an additional 313,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,890,000 after buying an additional 11,199,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after buying an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
