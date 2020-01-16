Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,825,000 after buying an additional 313,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,890,000 after buying an additional 11,199,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after buying an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.