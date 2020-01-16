Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 586.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,852,000.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $227.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

