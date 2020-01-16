Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR):

1/10/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/3/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/21/2019 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Builders FirstSource had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

