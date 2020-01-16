Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2020 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/10/2020 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/3/2020 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/24/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/9/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/22/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

CVGI opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 283,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 241,657 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 71.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

