Investors Purchase Large Volume of Bank of New York Mellon Put Options (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,891 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the average daily volume of 548 put options.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

