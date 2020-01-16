Iofina (LON:IOF) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:IOF opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Iofina has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.23 ($0.44).

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

