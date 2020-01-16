IOST (IOST) Achieves Market Cap of $67.53 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. IOST has a total market cap of $67.53 million and $31.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Koinex, Kyber Network and Bitkub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.05946556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026804 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00118240 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, GOPAX, Ethfinex, IDEX, DigiFinex, Binance, Hotbit, Zebpay, CoinBene, Bitkub, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Bitrue, BitMax, CoinZest, OTCBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Cobinhood, DDEX, OKEx, DragonEX, WazirX, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, BigONE, BitMart, Bithumb, ABCC, Koinex, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

