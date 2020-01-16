IQE (LON:IQE) Cut to Equal weight at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 73 ($0.96). Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77.20 ($1.02).

IQE stock opened at GBX 45.36 ($0.60) on Thursday. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $382.15 million and a PE ratio of -25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.53.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

