Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

