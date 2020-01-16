IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.87. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

