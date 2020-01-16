Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.39%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

