iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

