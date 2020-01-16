iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 191.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

