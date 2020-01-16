ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,658,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ITT by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after purchasing an additional 570,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 358,990 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in ITT by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 241,422 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 230,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 197,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:ITT opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

