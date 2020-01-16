Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

