Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

