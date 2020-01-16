JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.39 ($31.85).

DEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

EPA DEC opened at €26.28 ($30.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.61. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

