JD.Com Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JD.Com in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JD.Com’s FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of JD opened at $39.78 on Thursday. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,326.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $62,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.