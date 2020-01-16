Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €94.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

ETR:BEI opened at €105.40 ($122.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.35. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

