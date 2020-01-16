Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genesco Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Genesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $653.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genesco by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

