Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.