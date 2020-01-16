Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $438.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $121,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

