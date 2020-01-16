Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €31.50 ($36.63) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JEN. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik stock opened at €23.92 ($27.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.94 and a 200-day moving average of €24.95.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.