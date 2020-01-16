JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $18.70 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $255,257. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

