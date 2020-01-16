Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 92,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,614,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.