JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €20.00 Price Target

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.72 ($20.60).

Hellofresh stock opened at €22.10 ($25.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.99) and a 1-year high of €20.20 ($23.49).

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

