JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 880

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 776.94 ($10.22).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 899.20 ($11.83) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 850.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 755.76. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

