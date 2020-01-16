JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 330

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.83 ($3.89).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 301.06 ($3.96) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 208 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 318 ($4.18).

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42). Also, insider Helen Gordon purchased 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

