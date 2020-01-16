JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 730

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Investec lowered Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 600.64 ($7.90).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 693.40 ($9.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 37.48. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 656.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

