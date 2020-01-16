JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers UNITE Group (LON:UTG) to Underweight

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,066.67 ($14.03).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,263 ($16.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. UNITE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 810 ($10.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,236.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.