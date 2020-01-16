JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,428,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

