JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

