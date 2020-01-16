JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.