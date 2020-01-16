JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 360

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

QQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Investec raised QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 334.86 ($4.40).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 355.09 ($4.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 310.56. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 370.44 ($4.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

