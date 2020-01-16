Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) PT Raised to GBX 5,400

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 4,390 ($57.75) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 4,945 ($65.05) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,261.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 million and a P/E ratio of 28.83. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

