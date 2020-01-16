K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce sales of $257.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.42 million and the highest is $257.70 million. K12 posted sales of $254.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of K12 by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of K12 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $826.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. K12 has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

