Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $106.41 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

