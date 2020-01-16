Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KALU. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $152,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $54,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,857 shares of company stock worth $3,133,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

