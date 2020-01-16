Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 437,666 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,500,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KSU opened at $159.71 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.