Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

