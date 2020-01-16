Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

