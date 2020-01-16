Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Kearny Financial worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2,805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRNY stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

