Kennametal Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

KMT stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,617,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

