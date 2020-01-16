Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $524.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $516.90 million and the highest is $531.40 million. Kennametal posted sales of $587.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,189,000 after purchasing an additional 281,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,617,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,004 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMT opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.32.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

