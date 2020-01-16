Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.00 ($173.26).

SAF opened at €140.55 ($163.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €137.74. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

